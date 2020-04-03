Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 23,900,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $221.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

