Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,785,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.