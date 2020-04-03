Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,101 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

