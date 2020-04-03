Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,205 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. 4,066,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,724. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,936 shares of company stock worth $5,966,690. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

