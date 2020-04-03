Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 9,788 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 908,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.86. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

