Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,502,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

