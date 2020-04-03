Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.