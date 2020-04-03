Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 6,488,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

