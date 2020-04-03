Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 113,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 24,815,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,832,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.