Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 3.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.65. 186,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,618. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

