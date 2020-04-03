Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 7,990 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last three months.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

PINS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 5,691,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,487,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

