Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

