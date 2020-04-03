Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 137,395 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,395 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,570,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

