DECENT Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,334.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. During the last week, DECENT has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $516,832.45 and $2,334.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005619 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.