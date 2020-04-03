Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $12,320.26

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $12,320.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 74.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 225.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

