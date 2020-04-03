DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $567,010.34 and $2,939.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,348,425 coins and its circulating supply is 26,270,725 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

