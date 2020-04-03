DECOIN Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $587,172.07 and $3,127.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,341,841 coins and its circulating supply is 26,269,303 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.