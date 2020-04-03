DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0807 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1,813.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004046 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.