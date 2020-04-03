DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,551.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, DEEX has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $465,723.58 and $1,551.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005061 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

