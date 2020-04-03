Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $71,369,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.