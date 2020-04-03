Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,747,766 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,715,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,657,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $8,600,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

