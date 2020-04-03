DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 71.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $2,661.09 and approximately $11.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00077650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00344644 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000889 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014040 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012691 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

