Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of Deluxe worth $37,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

