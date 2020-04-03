Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.45 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Dent has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $310,212.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, OKEx, Coinrail, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, BitForex, WazirX, Kucoin, Liquid, HitBTC, Bitbns and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

