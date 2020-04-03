Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Desire has a total market cap of $11,039.33 and approximately $6,781.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.02110825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.03487655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00595964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00787602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075782 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00480126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

