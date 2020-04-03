Desjardins Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$467.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$463.30 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

