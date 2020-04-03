Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Dether has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a total market capitalization of $74,991.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

