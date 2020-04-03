Deutsche Bank Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $21.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 594,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,808,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

