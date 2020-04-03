Deutsche Bank Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of SPLK opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $1,387,957.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,209,502.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,270. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $0. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

