Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €145.44 ($169.11).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €125.10 ($145.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €135.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

