Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €155.30 ($180.58) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.44 ($169.11).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €5.20 ($6.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €125.10 ($145.47). 748,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a one year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

