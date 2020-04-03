Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €11.62 ($13.51). 6,775,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.80.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

