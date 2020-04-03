DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,300.50

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $50,300.50 and $62.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005227 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 236,553,151 coins and its circulating supply is 196,800,023 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

