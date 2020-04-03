DEX Tops One Day Volume of $255,693.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $255,693.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.02629120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00195578 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

