DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $6,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.05. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

