DHT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 3,608 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 316,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DHT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,576 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DHT by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,598 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

