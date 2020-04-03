Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG):

4/1/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €24.12 ($28.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.19. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

