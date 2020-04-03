Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Diamond has a market cap of $695,327.79 and approximately $199.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,451,008 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.