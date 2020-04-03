Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.04484271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

