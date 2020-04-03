Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $53.34

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $615,911.74 and approximately $11.11 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.34 or 0.00793031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

