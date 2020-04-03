Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $410,490.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00772793 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

