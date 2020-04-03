DigitalBits Price Up 141.7% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $310,447.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 141.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.01007177 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

