Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.02604833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.