Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 84.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $31,690.66 and approximately $141.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00340203 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00420142 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018304 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

