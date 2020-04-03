Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $54.87 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $7,728.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $54.87 or 0.00811942 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

