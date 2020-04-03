DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $54.25 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $27.13 or 0.00401064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Huobi and Radar Relay. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $54.25 million and $573,516.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

