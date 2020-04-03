Dinero (DIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $918.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dinero has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

