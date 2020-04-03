Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 527.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

