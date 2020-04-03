DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $208,140.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

