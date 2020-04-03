Dock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $891,238.00 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Dock has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $891,238.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,020,469 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

